Bucks-Raptors, Box

MILWAUKEE (102)

Mirotic 4-10 1-2 11, Antetokounmpo 9-17 6-10 25, Lopez 3-5 0-0 8, Bledsoe 2-7 1-2 5, Middleton 11-15 4-5 30, Ilyasova 3-5 1-2 7, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 1-2 2-2 5, Frazier 0-1 2-2 2, Brogdon 2-11 0-1 4, Connaughton 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Snell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-80 17-26 102.

TORONTO (120)

Leonard 6-13 6-8 19, Siakam 3-6 1-1 7, M.Gasol 6-11 2-2 17, Lowry 6-11 10-10 25, Green 2-5 0-0 4, Powell 6-18 2-3 18, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Boucher 0-2 0-0 0, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 7-12 3-3 17, Lin 0-1 0-0 0, VanVleet 5-6 0-0 13, Meeks 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-87 24-27 120.

Milwaukee 31 24 26 21—102 Toronto 32 33 29 26—120

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 11-35 (Middleton 4-7, Lopez 2-3, Mirotic 2-8, Hill 1-2, Antetokounmpo 1-3, Connaughton 1-3, Frazier 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ilyasova 0-2, Bledsoe 0-2, Brogdon 0-3), Toronto 14-41 (Powell 4-13, VanVleet 3-3, M.Gasol 3-6, Lowry 3-7, Leonard 1-3, Meeks 0-1, Boucher 0-1, Siakam 0-2, Green 0-2, Ibaka 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 40 (Antetokounmpo 10), Toronto 44 (Ibaka 13). Assists_Milwaukee 30 (Middleton 7), Toronto 32 (M.Gasol 7). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 22, Toronto 23. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A_20,237 (19,800).

