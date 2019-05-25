Bucks-Raptors, Box

MILWAUKEE (94)

Middleton 5-13 0-0 14, Antetokounmpo 7-18 5-10 21, Lopez 5-12 8-9 18, Bledsoe 3-9 1-2 8, Brogdon 3-6 2-2 10, Ilyasova 3-7 5-6 13, Hill 4-10 1-2 10, Connaughton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-75 22-31 94.

TORONTO (100)

Leonard 9-22 8-11 27, Siakam 7-17 3-4 18, M.Gasol 2-3 0-0 6, Lowry 6-10 2-2 17, Green 0-4 0-0 0, Powell 3-5 2-3 9, Ibaka 4-7 1-2 9, VanVleet 5-6 0-0 14. Totals 36-74 16-22 100.

Milwaukee 31 19 26 18— 94 Toronto 18 25 28 29—100

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 12-34 (Middleton 4-8, Brogdon 2-5, Antetokounmpo 2-5, Ilyasova 2-5, Bledsoe 1-3, Hill 1-5, Lopez 0-3), Toronto 12-27 (VanVleet 4-5, Lowry 3-4, M.Gasol 2-2, Powell 1-1, Siakam 1-3, Leonard 1-8, Green 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 42 (Antetokounmpo 11), Toronto 38 (Leonard 17). Assists_Milwaukee 19 (Bledsoe 7), Toronto 20 (Lowry 8). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 22, Toronto 24. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer. A_20,478 (19,800).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.