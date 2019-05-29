Listen Live Sports

Bucs cut DL Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, sign WR Xavier Ubosi

May 29, 2019 8:59 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived defensive lineman Stevie Tu’ikolovatu and signed wide receiver Xavier Ubosi.

Tu’ikolovatu was a seventh-round draft pick in 2017 that never played in a regular-season game for the Bucs because of injuries.

Ubosi is a rookie free agent who has spent parts of this offseason with the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

The Bucs announced the moves Wednesday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

