Bucs’ Pierre-Paul released from hospital after crash

May 2, 2019 10:24 pm
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul has been released from the hospital after a single-car crash in South Florida.

In a statement, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said the crash occurred Thursday morning.

The two-time Pro Bowler was not cited. Licht says the team’s immediate concern is for the safety of Pierre-Paul and his passenger. The team did not release further details about the crash.

Licht says the team’s medical staff will evaluate Pierre-Paul further.

Pierre-Paul had 12.5 sacks in his first year with the Buccaneers last season. He had spent eight seasons with the New York Giants prior to being traded to Tampa Bay.

