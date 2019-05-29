Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Calvo’s heads in goal in stoppage time, Fire tie DC United

May 29, 2019 10:23 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Francisco Calvo headed in a goal in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to help the Chicago Fire tie D.C. United 3-3 on Wednesday night.

Chicago (4-5-6) scored twice in two minutes to take the early lead. C.J. Sapong got his sixth of the season by heading in Nicolás Gaitán’s free kick from the corner of the box in the 12th minute, and Djordje Mihailovic scored on a deflected shot from distance.

Ulises Segura made it 2-1 in the 43rd minute by sending home Wayne Rooney’s pass, and United (7-4-5) appeared to tie it two minutes later but Lucas Rodríguez’s goal was taken away after a video replay showed a handball.

Segura tied it in the 61st after running alone down the right sideline for Leonardo Jara’s pass and sending a shot across the goal, bouncing off the post and in. United went ahead on Luciano Acosta’s header in a goal in the 81st.

D.C. is winless in four games.

