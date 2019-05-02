Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Campillo shares lead in China, 4 days after win in Morocco

May 2, 2019 7:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Spanish golfer Jorge Campillo began his bid for back-to-back European Tour titles by shooting 7-under 65 to share the lead with two other players after the first round of the Volvo China Open on Thursday.

Four days after winning the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco for his first victory on tour, Campillo made five birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free round at the Genzon Golf Club.

David Lipsky, a winner this season at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, and Tapio Pulkkanen also shot 65s.

The trio is a stroke clear of 2015 winner Wu Ashun, another Chinese player in Jin Daxing, and John Catlin.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

With Li Haotong a shot further back on 5 under, China has three players in the top seven.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
5|8 16th Annual DoD/VA & Government HIT...
5|8 Agile in Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.