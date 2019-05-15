Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Can-Am League

May 15, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Shikoku 0 0 000
Cuban 0 0 000
Ottawa 0 0 000
Empire 0 0 000
Quebec 0 0 000
New Jersey 0 0 000
Rockland 0 0 000
Trois-Rivieres 0 0 000
Sussex County 0 0 000

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Sussex County at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rockland at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

