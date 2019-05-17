Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

May 17, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 1 0 1.000
Trois-Rivieres 0 0 000 ½
Quebec 0 0 000 ½
Empire 0 0 000 ½
New Jersey 0 0 000 ½
Ottawa 0 0 000 ½
Shikoku 0 0 000 ½
Cuban 0 0 000 ½
Rockland 0 1 .000 1

___

Friday’s Games

Rockland at Sussex County, ppd.

Rockland at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

