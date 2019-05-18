Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Jersey
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Sussex County
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Quebec
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Ottawa
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Rockland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Quebec 11, Trois-Rivieres 10
Sussex County at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.
Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.
