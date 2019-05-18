Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB New Jersey 1 0 1.000 — Sussex County 1 0 1.000 — Trois-Rivieres 1 1 .500 ½ Quebec 1 1 .500 ½ Cuban 0 0 000 ½ Empire 0 0 000 ½ Shikoku 0 0 000 ½ Ottawa 0 1 .000 1 Rockland 0 1 .000 1

Saturday’s Games

Quebec 11, Trois-Rivieres 10

Sussex County 3, Rockland 2

Ottawa 3, New Jersey 2

Sunday’s Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

