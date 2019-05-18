Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

May 18, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 2 0 1.000
New Jersey 1 1 .500 1
Trois-Rivieres 1 1 .500 1
Quebec 1 1 .500 1
Ottawa 1 1 .500 1
Cuban 0 0 000 1
Empire 0 0 000 1
Shikoku 0 0 000 1
Rockland 0 2 .000 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Quebec 11, Trois-Rivieres 10

Sussex County 3, Rockland 2

Ottawa 3, New Jersey 2

Sunday’s Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

