Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 3 0 1.000 — New Jersey 2 1 .667 1 Trois-Rivieres 2 1 .667 1 Cuban 0 0 000 1½ Empire 0 0 000 1½ Shikoku 0 0 000 1½ Ottawa 1 2 .333 2 Quebec 1 2 .333 2 Rockland 0 3 .000 3

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 8, Quebec 1

New Jersey 5, Ottawa 1

Rockland at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, ppd.

Sussex County 9, Rockland 1

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

