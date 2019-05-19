Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Trois-Rivieres
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|1½
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|1½
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|1½
|Ottawa
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Quebec
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Rockland
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
Trois-Rivieres 8, Quebec 1
New Jersey 5, Ottawa 1
Rockland at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, ppd.
Sussex County 9, Rockland 1
New Jersey at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
