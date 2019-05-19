Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

May 19, 2019 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 3 0 1.000
New Jersey 2 1 .667 1
Trois-Rivieres 2 1 .667 1
Cuban 0 0 000
Empire 0 0 000
Shikoku 0 0 000
Ottawa 1 2 .333 2
Quebec 1 2 .333 2
Rockland 0 3 .000 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 8, Quebec 1

New Jersey 5, Ottawa 1

Rockland at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Rockland at Sussex County, ppd.

Sussex County 9, Rockland 1

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.