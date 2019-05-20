Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

May 20, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 3 0 1.000
Trois-Rivieres 3 1 .750 ½
New Jersey 2 2 .500
Ottawa 2 2 .500
Cuban 0 0 000
Empire 0 0 000
Shikoku 0 0 000
Quebec 1 3 .250
Rockland 0 3 .000 3

___

Monday’s Games

Ottawa 5, New Jersey 2

Trois-Rivieres 12, Quebec 7

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 10:30 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 10:35 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

