Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 3 0 1.000 — Trois-Rivieres 3 1 .750 ½ New Jersey 2 2 .500 1½ Ottawa 2 2 .500 1½ Cuban 0 0 000 1½ Empire 0 0 000 1½ Shikoku 0 0 000 1½ Quebec 1 3 .250 2½ Rockland 0 3 .000 3

___

Monday’s Games

Ottawa 5, New Jersey 2

Trois-Rivieres 12, Quebec 7

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 10:30 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 10:35 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

