Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|New Jersey
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Ottawa
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|1½
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|1½
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|1½
|Quebec
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Rockland
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Rockland, 10:30 a.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 10:35 a.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.