Can-Am League

May 21, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 3 0 1.000
Trois-Rivieres 3 1 .750 ½
New Jersey 2 2 .500
Cuban 0 0 000
Empire 0 0 000
Shikoku 0 0 000
Ottawa 2 3 .400 2
Rockland 1 3 .250
Quebec 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Jersey 9, Quebec 2

Rockland 6, Ottawa 4

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 10:30 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 10:35 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

