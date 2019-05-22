Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|New Jersey
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Trois-Rivieres
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Ottawa
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|2
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|2
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|2
|Rockland
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Quebec
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
___
Sussex County 8, Trois-Rivieres 1
Ottawa 8, Rockland 1
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
