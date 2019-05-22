Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 4 0 1.000 — New Jersey 3 2 .600 1½ Trois-Rivieres 3 2 .600 1½ Ottawa 3 3 .500 2 Cuban 0 0 000 2 Empire 0 0 000 2 Shikoku 0 0 000 2 Rockland 1 4 .200 3½ Quebec 1 4 .200 3½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sussex County 8, Trois-Rivieres 1

Ottawa 8, Rockland 1

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.