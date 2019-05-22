Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

May 22, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 4 0 1.000
New Jersey 3 2 .600
Trois-Rivieres 3 2 .600
Ottawa 3 3 .500 2
Cuban 0 0 000 2
Empire 0 0 000 2
Shikoku 0 0 000 2
Rockland 1 4 .200
Quebec 1 4 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sussex County 8, Trois-Rivieres 1

Ottawa 8, Rockland 1

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

