Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 5 1 .833 — New Jersey 4 3 .571 1½ Trois-Rivieres 4 3 .571 1½ Ottawa 3 3 .500 2 Shikoku 0 0 000 2 Cuban 0 0 000 2 Empire 0 0 000 2 Quebec 2 5 .286 3½ Rockland 1 4 .200 3½

___

Thursday’s Games

Quebec 5, New Jersey 2

Ottawa at Rockland, ppd.

Sussex County 8, Trois-Rivieres 5

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

