Can-Am League

May 23, 2019 10:20 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 5 1 .833
New Jersey 4 3 .571
Trois-Rivieres 4 3 .571
Ottawa 3 3 .500 2
Shikoku 0 0 000 2
Cuban 0 0 000 2
Empire 0 0 000 2
Quebec 2 5 .286
Rockland 1 4 .200

Thursday’s Games

Quebec 5, New Jersey 2

Ottawa at Rockland, ppd.

Sussex County 8, Trois-Rivieres 5

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

