Can-Am League

|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|New Jersey
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Ottawa
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|2
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|2
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|2
|Quebec
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Rockland
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
Quebec 5, New Jersey 2
Ottawa at Rockland, ppd.
Sussex County 8, Trois-Rivieres 5
Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
