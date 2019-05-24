Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|New Jersey
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|2½
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|2½
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|2½
|Ottawa
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Rockland
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Quebec
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
___
Rockland 3, Quebec 1
Sussex County 9, Ottawa 7
New Jersey 4, Trois-Rivieres 1
Ottawa at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
