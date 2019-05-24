Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 6 1 .857 — New Jersey 5 3 .625 1½ Trois-Rivieres 4 4 .500 2½ Shikoku 0 0 000 2½ Cuban 0 0 000 2½ Empire 0 0 000 2½ Ottawa 3 4 .429 3 Rockland 2 4 .333 3½ Quebec 2 6 .250 4½

Friday’s Games

Rockland 3, Quebec 1

Sussex County 9, Ottawa 7

New Jersey 4, Trois-Rivieres 1

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

