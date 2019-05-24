Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

May 24, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 6 1 .857
New Jersey 5 3 .625
Trois-Rivieres 4 4 .500
Shikoku 0 0 000
Cuban 0 0 000
Empire 0 0 000
Ottawa 3 4 .429 3
Rockland 2 4 .333
Quebec 2 6 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Rockland 3, Quebec 1

Sussex County 9, Ottawa 7

New Jersey 4, Trois-Rivieres 1

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

