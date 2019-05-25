Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 6 1 .857 — New Jersey 5 3 .625 1½ Trois-Rivieres 4 4 .500 2½ Shikoku 0 0 000 2½ Cuban 0 0 000 2½ Empire 0 0 000 2½ Ottawa 3 4 .429 3 Rockland 3 4 .429 3 Quebec 2 7 .222 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Rockland 5, Quebec 4

Ottawa at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

