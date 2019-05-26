Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|New Jersey
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Ottawa
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|2
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|2
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|2
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Rockland
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Quebec
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
___
Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
