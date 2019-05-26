Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 6 2 .750 — New Jersey 6 3 .667 ½ Ottawa 4 4 .500 2 Shikoku 0 0 000 2 Cuban 0 0 000 2 Empire 0 0 000 2 Trois-Rivieres 4 5 .444 2½ Rockland 3 4 .429 2½ Quebec 2 7 .222 4½

___

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.