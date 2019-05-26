Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 7 2 .778 — New Jersey 7 3 .700 ½ Shikoku 0 0 000 2½ Cuban 0 0 000 2½ Empire 0 0 000 2½ Ottawa 4 5 .444 3 Trois-Rivieres 4 6 .400 3½ Rockland 3 5 .375 3½ Quebec 3 7 .300 4½

___

Sunday’s Games

Quebec 2, Rockland 1

New Jersey 7, Trois-Rivieres 4

Sussex County 18, Ottawa 8

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

