Can-Am League

|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|New Jersey
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|2½
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|2½
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|2½
|Ottawa
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Rockland
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Quebec
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
___
Quebec 2, Rockland 1
New Jersey 7, Trois-Rivieres 4
Sussex County 18, Ottawa 8
Ottawa at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
