Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 8 2 .800 — New Jersey 8 3 .727 ½ Shikoku 0 0 000 3 Cuban 0 0 000 3 Empire 0 0 000 3 Rockland 4 5 .444 3½ Ottawa 4 6 .400 4 Trois-Rivieres 4 7 .364 4½ Quebec 3 8 .273 5½

Tuesday’s Games

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Quebec at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

