Can-Am League

May 28, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 8 2 .800
New Jersey 8 3 .727 ½
Shikoku 0 0 000 3
Cuban 0 0 000 3
Empire 0 0 000 3
Rockland 4 5 .444
Ottawa 4 6 .400 4
Trois-Rivieres 4 7 .364
Quebec 3 8 .273

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Quebec at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

