Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 9 2 .818 — New Jersey 9 3 .750 ½ Rockland 5 5 .500 3½ Shikoku 0 0 000 3½ Cuban 0 0 000 3½ Empire 0 0 000 3½ Ottawa 4 7 .364 5 Trois-Rivieres 4 8 .333 5½ Quebec 3 9 .250 6½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Sussex County 6, Trois-Rivieres 2

New Jersey 3, Quebec 2

Rockland 4, Ottawa 3

Wednesday’s Games

Quebec at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

