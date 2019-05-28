Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|New Jersey
|9
|3
|.750
|½
|Rockland
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|3½
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|3½
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|3½
|Ottawa
|4
|7
|.364
|5
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|Quebec
|3
|9
|.250
|6½
___
Sussex County 6, Trois-Rivieres 2
New Jersey 3, Quebec 2
Rockland 4, Ottawa 3
Quebec at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.