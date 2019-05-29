Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|New Jersey
|9
|4
|.692
|1
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|3½
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|3½
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|3½
|Rockland
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|Ottawa
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|Quebec
|4
|9
|.308
|6
___
Sussex County 6, Trois-Rivieres 1
Quebec 4, New Jersey 2
Ottawa 5, Rockland 3
Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Rockland, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
