Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|New Jersey
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|4
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|4
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|4
|Rockland
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Ottawa
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Quebec
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
___
Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Rockland, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Quebec at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
