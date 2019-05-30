Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

May 30, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 10 2 .833
New Jersey 9 4 .692
Cuban 0 0 000 4
Empire 0 0 000 4
Shikoku 0 0 000 4
Rockland 5 6 .455
Ottawa 5 7 .417 5
Quebec 4 9 .308
Trois-Rivieres 4 9 .308

___

Thursday’s Games

Quebec at New Jersey, ppd.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Quebec at Rockland, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Quebec at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

