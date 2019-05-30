Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 10 2 .833 — New Jersey 9 4 .692 1½ Rockland 6 6 .500 4 Cuban 0 0 000 4 Empire 0 0 000 4 Shikoku 0 0 000 4 Ottawa 5 8 .385 5½ Quebec 4 9 .308 6½ Trois-Rivieres 4 9 .308 6½

Thursday’s Games

Quebec at New Jersey, ppd.

Rockland 5, Ottawa 3

Friday’s Games

Quebec at Rockland, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Quebec at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

