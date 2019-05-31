Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 10 2 .833 — New Jersey 9 4 .692 1½ Rockland 7 6 .538 3½ Shikoku 0 0 000 4 Cuban 0 0 000 4 Empire 0 0 000 4 Ottawa 5 8 .385 5½ Trois-Rivieres 4 9 .308 6½ Quebec 4 10 .286 7

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland 7, Quebec 3, 1 innings

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Quebec at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quebec at Rockland, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

