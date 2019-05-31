Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|New Jersey
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|Rockland
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|Shikoku
|0
|0
|000
|4
|Cuban
|0
|0
|000
|4
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|4
|Ottawa
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Quebec
|4
|10
|.286
|7
___
New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland 7, Quebec 3, 1 innings
New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Quebec at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Rockland, 1:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.
