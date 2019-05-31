Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

May 31, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 10 2 .833
New Jersey 9 4 .692
Rockland 7 6 .538
Shikoku 0 0 000 4
Cuban 0 0 000 4
Empire 0 0 000 4
Ottawa 5 8 .385
Trois-Rivieres 4 9 .308
Quebec 4 10 .286 7

___

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland 7, Quebec 3, 1 innings

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Quebec at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quebec at Rockland, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

New Jersey at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

