Captain Joe Pavelski returns to Sharks for Game 7

May 8, 2019 9:09 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks captain Joe Pavelski will return from a bloody head injury to play Game 7 of a second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.

Pavelski came out of the pregame skate feeling well and will be in the lineup Wednesday night for the first time since getting hurt in Game 7 of the first round against Vegas.

Pavelski needed eight staples in his head after crashing head first to the ice on April 23 against the Golden Knights. He had a concussion and was unable to travel with the team for Games 3 and 4 this round. But he went to Colorado for Game 6 and was cleared the play with a spot in the conference final on the line.

Pavelski led the Sharks with 38 goals this season and had two goals and two assists in seven playoff games before the injury.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

