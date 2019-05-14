Cardinals 14, Braves 3

St. Louis Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Crpnt 3b 5 1 1 1 Acn Jr. lf-cf 3 0 0 1 Gldschm 1b 4 1 1 0 D.Swnsn ss 3 0 0 1 DeJong ss 3 2 1 0 F.Frman 1b 2 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 4 2 1 3 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0 Parsons p 1 0 0 0 Grgrson p 0 0 0 0 Venters p 0 0 0 0 J.Mrtin rf 4 0 1 1 Dnldson 3b 2 0 0 0 Gllegos p 0 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 2 1 0 0 Munoz lf 1 1 1 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Molina c 4 1 2 3 B.McCnn c 4 1 1 0 Wieters c 1 0 0 0 Incarte cf 0 0 0 0 De.Fwlr cf-rf 3 3 2 1 Camargo lf 3 1 1 0 Wong 2b 5 2 2 3 Fltynwc p 0 0 0 0 Flherty p 3 1 1 1 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 Bader ph-cf 2 0 1 0 Clbrson ph-1b 2 0 1 1 Totals 39 14 14 13 Totals 27 3 3 3

St. Louis 301 160 003—14 Atlanta 000 030 000— 3

DP_St. Louis 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_St. Louis 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_M.Carpenter (7), Molina (12). HR_Ozuna (12), Molina (4), De.Fowler (2), Wong (5). SF_D.Swanson (5). S_Foltynewicz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO St. Louis Flaherty W,4-3 6 3 3 3 5 6 Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 2 Leone 1 0 0 0 1 2 Gregerson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Atlanta Foltynewicz L,0-3 4 2-3 7 8 8 3 4 Biddle 1-3 4 3 3 1 0 Parsons 3 1 0 0 2 2 Venters 1 2 3 3 1 0

WP_Biddle.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:00. A_23,718 (41,149).

