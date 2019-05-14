Cardinals 14, Braves 3

|St. Louis
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Crpnt 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Acn Jr. lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|DeJong ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parsons p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gllegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Munoz lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|B.McCnn c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wieters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Incarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|De.Fwlr cf-rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Camargo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wong 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Fltynwc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flherty p
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bader ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Clbrson ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|39
|14
|14
|13
|Totals
|27
|3
|3
|3
|St. Louis
|301
|160
|003—14
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|000—
|3
DP_St. Louis 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_St. Louis 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_M.Carpenter (7), Molina (12). HR_Ozuna (12), Molina (4), De.Fowler (2), Wong (5). SF_D.Swanson (5). S_Foltynewicz (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Flaherty W,4-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|6
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Gregerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz L,0-3
|4
|2-3
|7
|8
|8
|3
|4
|Biddle
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Parsons
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Venters
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
WP_Biddle.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:00. A_23,718 (41,149).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.