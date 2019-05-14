Cardinals 14, Braves 3

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.201
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|DeJong ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.321
|Ozuna lf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.237
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gregerson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Martinez rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.336
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Munoz lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.387
|Molina c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.283
|Wieters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Fowler cf-rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.305
|Wong 2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.246
|Flaherty p
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|c-Bader ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Totals
|39
|14
|14
|13
|7
|6
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.273
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Parsons p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.254
|Markakis rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.295
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|McCann c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Camargo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Foltynewicz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Culberson ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.433
|Totals
|27
|3
|3
|3
|6
|11
|St. Louis
|301
|160
|003—14
|14
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|000—
|3
|3
|0
a-singled for Biddle in the 5th. b-struck out for Freeman in the 5th. c-singled for Flaherty in the 7th.
LOB_St. Louis 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Carpenter (7), Molina (12). HR_Ozuna (12), off Foltynewicz; Fowler (2), off Foltynewicz; Molina (4), off Foltynewicz; Wong (5), off Venters. RBIs_Carpenter (10), Ozuna 3 (37), Martinez (20), Molina 3 (30), Fowler (11), Wong 3 (22), Flaherty (1), Acuna Jr. (24), Swanson (26), Culberson (8). SF_Swanson. S_Foltynewicz.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Fowler); Atlanta 3 (Acuna Jr., Joyce 2). RISP_St. Louis 6 for 10; Atlanta 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Ozuna. GIDP_Carpenter, Ozuna, Markakis.
DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Goldschmidt); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, Culberson), (Swanson, Albies, Culberson).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, W, 4-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|6
|109
|4.34
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.50
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|7.78
|Gregerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.40
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 0-3
|4
|2-3
|7
|8
|8
|3
|4
|99
|8.02
|Biddle
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|5.40
|Parsons
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|43
|3.38
|Venters
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|18
|20.25
WP_Biddle.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:00. A_23,718 (41,149).
