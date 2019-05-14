Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 14, Braves 3

May 14, 2019 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 5 1 1 1 1 0 .201
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .269
DeJong ss 3 2 1 0 2 0 .321
Ozuna lf 4 2 1 3 1 1 .237
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gregerson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Martinez rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .336
Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Munoz lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .387
Molina c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .283
Wieters c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Fowler cf-rf 3 3 2 1 2 1 .305
Wong 2b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .246
Flaherty p 3 1 1 1 0 0 .143
c-Bader ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .208
Totals 39 14 14 13 7 6
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. lf-cf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .273
Swanson ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .262
Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .304
b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Parsons p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .254
Markakis rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .295
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
McCann c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .308
Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .218
Camargo lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .244
Foltynewicz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Culberson ph-1b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .433
Totals 27 3 3 3 6 11
St. Louis 301 160 003—14 14 0
Atlanta 000 030 000— 3 3 0

a-singled for Biddle in the 5th. b-struck out for Freeman in the 5th. c-singled for Flaherty in the 7th.

LOB_St. Louis 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Carpenter (7), Molina (12). HR_Ozuna (12), off Foltynewicz; Fowler (2), off Foltynewicz; Molina (4), off Foltynewicz; Wong (5), off Venters. RBIs_Carpenter (10), Ozuna 3 (37), Martinez (20), Molina 3 (30), Fowler (11), Wong 3 (22), Flaherty (1), Acuna Jr. (24), Swanson (26), Culberson (8). SF_Swanson. S_Foltynewicz.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Fowler); Atlanta 3 (Acuna Jr., Joyce 2). RISP_St. Louis 6 for 10; Atlanta 2 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Ozuna. GIDP_Carpenter, Ozuna, Markakis.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Goldschmidt); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, Culberson), (Swanson, Albies, Culberson).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty, W, 4-3 6 3 3 3 5 6 109 4.34
Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.50
Leone 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 7.78
Gregerson 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.40
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, L, 0-3 4 2-3 7 8 8 3 4 99 8.02
Biddle 1-3 4 3 3 1 0 22 5.40
Parsons 3 1 0 0 2 2 43 3.38
Venters 1 2 3 3 1 0 18 20.25

WP_Biddle.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:00. A_23,718 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.