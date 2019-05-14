Cardinals 14, Braves 3

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 5 1 1 1 1 0 .201 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .269 DeJong ss 3 2 1 0 2 0 .321 Ozuna lf 4 2 1 3 1 1 .237 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gregerson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Martinez rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .336 Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Munoz lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .387 Molina c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .283 Wieters c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .316 Fowler cf-rf 3 3 2 1 2 1 .305 Wong 2b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .246 Flaherty p 3 1 1 1 0 0 .143 c-Bader ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Totals 39 14 14 13 7 6

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. lf-cf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .273 Swanson ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .262 Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .304 b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Parsons p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Donaldson 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .254 Markakis rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .295 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 McCann c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .308 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .218 Camargo lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .244 Foltynewicz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Culberson ph-1b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .433 Totals 27 3 3 3 6 11

St. Louis 301 160 003—14 14 0 Atlanta 000 030 000— 3 3 0

a-singled for Biddle in the 5th. b-struck out for Freeman in the 5th. c-singled for Flaherty in the 7th.

LOB_St. Louis 5, Atlanta 5. 2B_Carpenter (7), Molina (12). HR_Ozuna (12), off Foltynewicz; Fowler (2), off Foltynewicz; Molina (4), off Foltynewicz; Wong (5), off Venters. RBIs_Carpenter (10), Ozuna 3 (37), Martinez (20), Molina 3 (30), Fowler (11), Wong 3 (22), Flaherty (1), Acuna Jr. (24), Swanson (26), Culberson (8). SF_Swanson. S_Foltynewicz.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Fowler); Atlanta 3 (Acuna Jr., Joyce 2). RISP_St. Louis 6 for 10; Atlanta 2 for 4.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Ozuna. GIDP_Carpenter, Ozuna, Markakis.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Goldschmidt); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Swanson, Culberson), (Swanson, Albies, Culberson).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty, W, 4-3 6 3 3 3 5 6 109 4.34 Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 4.50 Leone 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 7.78 Gregerson 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.40 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, L, 0-3 4 2-3 7 8 8 3 4 99 8.02 Biddle 1-3 4 3 3 1 0 22 5.40 Parsons 3 1 0 0 2 2 43 3.38 Venters 1 2 3 3 1 0 18 20.25

WP_Biddle.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:00. A_23,718 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.