Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 6, Braves 3

May 25, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .315
Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .260
Markakis rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .288
Riley lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .341
Flowers c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .268
Albies 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .264
Soroka p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .056
a-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 7 3 4 2
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fowler cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 3 1 0 0 .269
DeJong ss 4 1 0 0 0 1 .298
Ozuna lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234
Carpenter 3b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .222
J.Martinez rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .306
C.Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Gyorko ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .186
Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Molina c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .268
Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .071
Bader cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Totals 32 6 9 6 1 8
Atlanta 010 000 200—3 7 1
St. Louis 000 110 04x—6 9 0

a-grounded out for Soroka in the 7th. b-homered for Miller in the 8th.

E_Flowers (1). LOB_Atlanta 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Markakis (14), Riley (2), Flowers (1), Albies (9). HR_Gyorko (1), off Winkler. RBIs_Riley (13), Flowers (10), Albies (23), Goldschmidt (25), Carpenter 2 (17), Gyorko 3 (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Soroka); St. Louis 1 (DeJong). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 9; St. Louis 4 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Markakis, Riley, Camargo, Ozuna. LIDP_Markakis. GIDP_Donaldson, Riley, J.Martinez.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); St. Louis 3 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt), (Goldschmidt).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Soroka 6 5 2 1 1 5 80 1.07
Swarzak, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.32
Winkler, L, 1-1 1 4 4 4 0 1 24 3.60
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hudson 6 1-3 5 2 2 2 2 74 4.22
C.Martinez 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 19 2.70
Miller, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.34
Hicks, S, 10-11 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.65

Inherited runners-scored_C.Martinez 1-1. HBP_Soroka (Fowler).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:40. A_45,760 (45,538).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
5|29 AUSA Army Sustainment Hot Topic
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.