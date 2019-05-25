Cardinals 6, Braves 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .315 Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .260 Markakis rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .288 Riley lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .341 Flowers c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .268 Albies 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .264 Soroka p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .056 a-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 3 7 3 4 2

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fowler cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Goldschmidt 1b 3 1 3 1 0 0 .269 DeJong ss 4 1 0 0 0 1 .298 Ozuna lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .234 Carpenter 3b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .222 J.Martinez rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .306 C.Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Gyorko ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .186 Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Molina c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .268 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Hudson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .071 Bader cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Totals 32 6 9 6 1 8

Atlanta 010 000 200—3 7 1 St. Louis 000 110 04x—6 9 0

a-grounded out for Soroka in the 7th. b-homered for Miller in the 8th.

E_Flowers (1). LOB_Atlanta 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Markakis (14), Riley (2), Flowers (1), Albies (9). HR_Gyorko (1), off Winkler. RBIs_Riley (13), Flowers (10), Albies (23), Goldschmidt (25), Carpenter 2 (17), Gyorko 3 (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Soroka); St. Louis 1 (DeJong). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 9; St. Louis 4 for 5.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Markakis, Riley, Camargo, Ozuna. LIDP_Markakis. GIDP_Donaldson, Riley, J.Martinez.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); St. Louis 3 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt), (Goldschmidt).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Soroka 6 5 2 1 1 5 80 1.07 Swarzak, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.32 Winkler, L, 1-1 1 4 4 4 0 1 24 3.60 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hudson 6 1-3 5 2 2 2 2 74 4.22 C.Martinez 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 19 2.70 Miller, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.34 Hicks, S, 10-11 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.65

Inherited runners-scored_C.Martinez 1-1. HBP_Soroka (Fowler).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:40. A_45,760 (45,538).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.