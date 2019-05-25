Cardinals 6, Braves 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.315
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.341
|Flowers c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|Soroka p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|a-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|4
|2
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fowler cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|J.Martinez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|C.Martinez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Gyorko ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.186
|Hicks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Hudson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|Bader cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|1
|8
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|200—3
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|110
|04x—6
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Soroka in the 7th. b-homered for Miller in the 8th.
E_Flowers (1). LOB_Atlanta 5, St. Louis 5. 2B_Markakis (14), Riley (2), Flowers (1), Albies (9). HR_Gyorko (1), off Winkler. RBIs_Riley (13), Flowers (10), Albies (23), Goldschmidt (25), Carpenter 2 (17), Gyorko 3 (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Soroka); St. Louis 1 (DeJong). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 9; St. Louis 4 for 5.
Runners moved up_Markakis, Riley, Camargo, Ozuna. LIDP_Markakis. GIDP_Donaldson, Riley, J.Martinez.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman); St. Louis 3 (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt), (DeJong, Wong, Goldschmidt), (Goldschmidt).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Soroka
|6
|5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|80
|1.07
|Swarzak, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.32
|Winkler, L, 1-1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|24
|3.60
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|74
|4.22
|C.Martinez
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|2.70
|Miller, W, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.34
|Hicks, S, 10-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.65
Inherited runners-scored_C.Martinez 1-1. HBP_Soroka (Fowler).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:40. A_45,760 (45,538).
