Cardinals activate veteran reliever Gregerson

May 4, 2019 3:30 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have activated veteran reliever Luke Gregerson from the 10-day injured list after he missed the first five weeks because of a right shoulder impingement.

The 34-year-old right-hander has not pitched in a major league game since July 25. He missed the start of last season because of a hamstring injury and struggled through 17 appearances, posting a 7.11 ERA, before being shut down because of the shoulder problem.

The Cardinals signed Gregerson to a two-year contract in December 2017 to be their closer. He saved 31 games for Houston in 2015 and 15 more in 2016.

The Cardinals also optioned outfielder Tyler O’Neill to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

