Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals sign defensive lineman McClain to a 1-year deal

May 22, 2019 11:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed veteran defensive lineman Terrell McClain to a one-year contract and released receiver Malachi Dupre.

Terms of the deal with McClain announced Wednesday were not announced.

The 6-foot-2, 302-pound McClain has played eight NFL seasons with Atlanta, Washington, Dallas, Houston and Carolina. He had 17 tackles and a sack in 13 games, including five starts, with the Falcons last season.

A third-round draft pick out of South Florida by the Panthers in 2011, McClain has 127 tackles and 7 1/2 sacks in 87 career games.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.