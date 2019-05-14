Cards hit 4 HRs to support Flaherty in 14-3 win over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — St. Louis hit four home runs, including three-run shots by Marcell Ozuna, Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong, and the Cardinals beat struggling right-hander Mike Foltynewicz and the Atlanta Braves 14-3 on Tuesday night.

Jack Flaherty (4-3) did not allow a hit through four innings. St. Louis led 11-0 before Flaherty gave up three runs and three hits in the fifth.

The 2019 struggles for Foltynewicz (0-3) continued. He gave up eight runs, matching his career high, while lasting only 4 2/3 innings.

Foltynewicz, a 2018 All-Star, saw his ERA climb to 8.02 in four starts. He began the season on the injured list with a bone spur in his right elbow.

Ozuna’s homer gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead in the first. Dexter Fowler led off the fourth with a homer to right, and Molina’s shot knocked Foltynewicz out of the game and was the big hit in a six-run fifth.

Wong added to the lead with his three-run homer off Jonny Venters in the ninth.

Atlanta’s first hit off Flaherty in the fifth was Brian McCann’s broken-bat dribbler against the defensive shift toward an abandoned third base. McCann scored on pinch-hitter Charlie Culberson’s single to left. Ronald Acuña Jr. drew a bases-loaded walk off Flaherty to force in a run.

The Cardinals were shut out in each of Flaherty’s last two starts. Bolstered by the big offensive support against the Braves, Flaherty allowed three runs on three hits in six innings despite matching his career high with five walks. He had six strikeouts.

St. Louis outhit the Braves 14-3. Every Cardinals starter, including Flaherty, had at least one hit.

Atlanta left-hander Jesse Biddle, activated off the injured list before the game, replaced Foltynewicz in the fifth and gave up four straight hits and a walk. Flaherty’s single drove in Fowler and Matt Carpenter’s double to the left field wall drove in Flaherty. Biddle’s wild pitch allowed another run.

Atlanta right-hander Wes Parsons, who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, pitched three scoreless innings. Left-hander Jerry Blevins was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Carlos Martinez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw 30 pitches for Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. If all goes well, he could join the team this weekend in Texas.

Braves: CF Ender Inciarte left the game with lower back tightness before the fourth inning. … 1B Freddie Freeman started after missing Sunday’s game with an illness and having Monday’s off day for extra recovery time. Freeman was pulled in favor of pinch-hitter Matt Joyce in the fifth. There was no immediate word if Freeman had more issues with the illness.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha (3-0, 5.35) is 0-2 in five career games, including three starts, against the Braves entering Wednesday night’s game. He allowed two runs in a no-decision in his only previous start at SunTrust Park in May 7, 2017.

Braves: RHP Mike Soroka (3-1, 1.21) has allowed only four earned runs in five starts this season entering his first career start against St. Louis.

