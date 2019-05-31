Listen Live Sports

Cards’ Molina goes on IL with strained right thumb tendon

May 31, 2019 5:39 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was put on the 10-day injured list with a strained right thumb tendon.

The 36-year-old, a nine-time All-Star, got hurt during Saturday’s game against Atlanta and tried to play through the injury.

St. Louis announced the roster move Friday and said it was retroactive to Wednesday.

Matt Wieters will get most of the playing time while Molina is sidelined. St. Louis selected the contract of Andrew Knizner from Triple-A Memphis.

Molina is batting .265 and four home runs and 33 RBIs and started 49 of the Cardinals’ first 53 games. He is on the disabled/list for the sixth for the sixth time.

The 24-year-old Knizner was batting .286 with five home runs and 17 RBIs at Memphis.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

