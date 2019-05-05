Career RBI Leaders

Through May 4, 2019 (x-active; RBI became an official stat to 1920) Player No. 1. Hank Aaron 2,297 2. Alex Rodriguez 2,086 3. x-Albert Pujols 1,999 4. Barry Bonds 1,996 5. Lou Gehrig 1,995 6. Stan Musial 1,951 7. Jimmie Foxx 1,922 8. Eddie Murray 1,917 9. Willie Mays 1,903 10. Mel Ott 1,860 11. Carl Yastrzemski 1,844 12. Ted Williams 1,839 13. Ken Griffey Jr. 1,836 14. Rafael Palmeiro 1,835 15. Dave Winfield 1,833

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.