Career Strikeout Leaders

May 5, 2019 7:19 pm
 
Through April 30, 2019
(x-active; y-played prior to 1901)
1. Nolan Ryan 5,714
2. Randy Johnson 4,875
3. Roger Clemens 4,672
4. Steve Carlton 4,136
5. Bert Blyleven 3,701
6. Tom Seaver 3,640
7. Don Sutton 3,574
8. Gaylord Perry 3,534
9. Walter Johnson 3,508
10. Greg Maddux 3,371
11. Phil Niekro 3,342
12. Ferguson Jenkins 3,192
13. Pedro Martinez 3,154
14. Bob Gibson 3,117
15. Curt Schilling 3,116
16. John Smoltz 3,084
17. x-CC Sabathia 3,002
18. Jim Bunning 2,855
19. Mickey Lolich 2,832
20. Mike Mussina 2,813
21. y-Cy Young 2,803
22. Frank Tanana 2,773
23. x-Justin Verlander 2,766
24. David Cone 2,668
25. Chuck Finley 2,610

Source: mlb.com

