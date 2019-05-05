Listen Live Sports

Carreras resigns as coach of Japanese side Sagan Tosu

May 5, 2019 2:42 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — Former Real Zaragoza manager Lluis Carreras has resigned as coach of Japanese first division club Sagan Tosu.

The 46-year-old Spaniard leaves after Sagan scored only one goal after 10 rounds of the J-League season. The team has one win and is in last place.

Sagan signed Fernando Torres last year but the Spanish striker has been unable to score or assist this season.

Former Sagan center-back Kim Myung Hwi has been appointed head coach following the resignation of Carreras on Sunday.

Kim helped the club avoid relegation as caretaker last season after the firing of previous manager, Italian Massimo Ficcadenti, with five games left.

Carreras becomes the second Spanish coach to resign from a J-League team this season following Juan Manuel Lillo, who stepped down as coach of Vissel Kobe in April.

