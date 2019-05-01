Casillas has heart attack but Porto says he is out of danger

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Porto says veteran goalkeeper Iker Casillas has had a heart attack but is out of danger.

The club says Casillas fell ill during a practice session on Wednesday. He remains hospitalized but the “heart condition has been resolved.”

The club says the 37-year-old Spaniard is “doing well” and is in stable condition.

___

Advertisement

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.