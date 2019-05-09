Listen Live Sports

CBS Sports buys some Big East men’s games from Fox Sports

May 9, 2019 1:50 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Big East Conference has reached a multi-year agreement with CBS Sports to televise its men’s college basketball games through the 2024-25 season.

Games will be shown on CBS and on the CBS Sports Network.

The conference and CBS Sports said Thursday the deal is through a sublicense agreement with Fox Sports, which owns the rights to Big East men’s basketball and has sold some of them to CBS Sports every year.

The agreement provides national exposure for 20 men’s regular-season basketball games per year, with at least two appearances for each of the Big East’s 10 schools. CBS will broadcast up to four games per season, with the remainder airing on CBSSN.

“The depth of the conference has never been stronger and we are excited to continue our longstanding relationship with the Big East in delivering high-quality basketball to our viewers,” said Dan Weinberg, executive vice president, Programming, CBS Sports.

Members of the conference are Villanova, Providence, St. John’s, Georgetown, Seton Hall, Creighton, Marquette, DePaul, Butler and Xavier.

