Celtics-Bucks, Box

BOSTON (91)

Tatum 3-10 7-9 14, Horford 4-13 0-0 9, Baynes 0-1 0-0 0, Irving 6-21 2-2 15, J.Brown 3-9 6-6 12, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Hayward 3-9 0-0 7, Yabusele 0-2 2-4 2, Theis 2-6 0-0 4, Morris 4-8 4-5 14, Wanamaker 1-1 1-2 3, Rozier 3-9 0-0 7, Smart 0-4 4-6 4. Totals 29-93 26-34 91.

MILWAUKEE (116)

Mirotic 3-10 2-2 10, Antetokounmpo 8-14 4-5 20, Lopez 0-7 0-0 0, Bledsoe 7-14 2-2 18, Middleton 5-15 7-7 19, Ilyasova 4-6 0-0 10, Frazier 2-2 0-0 6, Hill 6-10 1-2 16, Brogdon 4-8 1-2 10, Snell 0-0 0-0 0, Connaughton 3-7 0-2 7, S.Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-94 17-22 116.

Boston 19 20 23 29— 91 Milwaukee 22 30 28 36—116

3-Point Goals_Boston 7-39 (Morris 2-4, Tatum 1-3, Hayward 1-3, Rozier 1-5, Horford 1-5, Irving 1-7, Baynes 0-1, Yabusele 0-1, Theis 0-1, Smart 0-4, J.Brown 0-5), Milwaukee 15-47 (Hill 3-6, Frazier 2-2, Ilyasova 2-3, Bledsoe 2-5, Middleton 2-6, Mirotic 2-8, Brogdon 1-3, Connaughton 1-4, S.Brown 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Lopez 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 50 (Morris 11), Milwaukee 56 (Mirotic, Connaughton 11). Assists_Boston 19 (Horford 6), Milwaukee 27 (Antetokounmpo 8). Total Fouls_Boston 18, Milwaukee 23. Technicals_Horford. A_17,701 (17,500).

