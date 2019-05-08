Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics-Bucks, Box

May 8, 2019 10:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BOSTON (91)

Tatum 3-10 7-9 14, Horford 4-13 0-0 9, Baynes 0-1 0-0 0, Irving 6-21 2-2 15, J.Brown 3-9 6-6 12, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Hayward 3-9 0-0 7, Yabusele 0-2 2-4 2, Theis 2-6 0-0 4, Morris 4-8 4-5 14, Wanamaker 1-1 1-2 3, Rozier 3-9 0-0 7, Smart 0-4 4-6 4. Totals 29-93 26-34 91.

MILWAUKEE (116)

Mirotic 3-10 2-2 10, Antetokounmpo 8-14 4-5 20, Lopez 0-7 0-0 0, Bledsoe 7-14 2-2 18, Middleton 5-15 7-7 19, Ilyasova 4-6 0-0 10, Frazier 2-2 0-0 6, Hill 6-10 1-2 16, Brogdon 4-8 1-2 10, Snell 0-0 0-0 0, Connaughton 3-7 0-2 7, S.Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-94 17-22 116.

Boston 19 20 23 29— 91
Milwaukee 22 30 28 36—116

3-Point Goals_Boston 7-39 (Morris 2-4, Tatum 1-3, Hayward 1-3, Rozier 1-5, Horford 1-5, Irving 1-7, Baynes 0-1, Yabusele 0-1, Theis 0-1, Smart 0-4, J.Brown 0-5), Milwaukee 15-47 (Hill 3-6, Frazier 2-2, Ilyasova 2-3, Bledsoe 2-5, Middleton 2-6, Mirotic 2-8, Brogdon 1-3, Connaughton 1-4, S.Brown 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Lopez 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 50 (Morris 11), Milwaukee 56 (Mirotic, Connaughton 11). Assists_Boston 19 (Horford 6), Milwaukee 27 (Antetokounmpo 8). Total Fouls_Boston 18, Milwaukee 23. Technicals_Horford. A_17,701 (17,500).

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.