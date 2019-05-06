Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Celtics G Marcus Smart available for Game 4 vs. Bucks

May 6, 2019 6:22 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Celtics coach Brad Stevens says guard Marcus Smart will be available for Game 4 of their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Stevens says he got the thumbs-up from the medical staff earlier Monday. He says Smart will play limited stints.

Smart has been out since tearing a muscle in his side during the second-to-last game of the regular season. He missed the five-game series against Indiana and the first three games against the Bucks.

During the regular season, Smart averaged about nine points, four assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes. He led the team with 1.8 steals per game.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

