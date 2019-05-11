Listen Live Sports

Chargers announce signings of 4 of their 7 draft picks

May 11, 2019 2:47 pm
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have four of the seven players they selected in the recent NFL draft under contract.

The team announced Saturday that it has signed the four players it selected on the final day of the draft. They are linebacker Drue Tranquill (fourth round), quarterback Easton Stick (fifth round), linebacker Emeke Egbule (sixth round) and defensive tackle Cortez Broughton (seventh round).

All four players are expected to add depth to a team that reached the playoffs last season for the first time since 2013.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

