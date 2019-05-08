Listen Live Sports

Chicago Fire in talks to end lease at suburban stadium

May 8, 2019 5:58 pm
 
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Fire have reached a memorandum of understanding with the owner of the MLS team’s stadium that will end the team’s lease.

General Manager Nelson Rodriguez refused to give details of the tentative agreement Wednesday. He pointed out there is no signed agreement between the city of Bridgeport and the team that he is aware of.

Rodriguez said team officials have been in talks with Bridgeview officials for some time on an amended lease. The Fire currently have a lease to play in SeatGeek Stadium though 2036. The stadium was previously named Toyota Park.

Reports have been circulating in recent weeks that plans were for the team to return to Soldier Field in Chicago, where it played until the 2006 season. However, Rodriguez said the team hasn’t been involved in talks about any stadium outside Bridgeview.

