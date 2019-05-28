Listen Live Sports

Ciccone wins grueling Stage 16; Carapaz keeps Giro lead

PONTE DI LEGNO, Italy (AP) — Giulio Ciccone of Italy won the toughest stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday, while Richard Carapaz remained in the overall lead after another disappointing day for race favorite Primoz Roglic.

Ciccone, who rides for Trek-Segafredo, edged out Czech cyclist Jan Hirt at the end of the grueling mountain leg.

The route had to be altered because of heavy snow on the Passo Gavia and an avalanche risk but still included the daunting climb up the Mortirolo toward the end of a 194-kilometer ride from Lovere to Ponte di Legno.

Fausto Masnada was third, 1 minute, 20 seconds behind the front two and 21 seconds ahead of home favorite Vincenzo Nibali, who leapfrogged Roglic into second in the overall standings.

Nibali is 1:47 behind Carapaz. Roglic slipped to third, 2:09 behind the Ecuadorian cyclist.

The three-week race finishes in Verona on Sunday.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

