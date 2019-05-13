Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

CMU softball coach Margo Jonker retiring after 1,268 wins

May 13, 2019 8:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan softball coach Margo Jonker is retiring after 40 seasons and 1,268 victories.

The school announced Jonker’s retirement Monday. She’s ninth on the Division I list in career wins.

Jonker says she’s thankful to have so many amazing memories.

Jonker’s 1982 team set a Mid-American Conference record with 51 wins and finished fourth at the AIAW national championships. In 1987, Central Michigan finished fifth at the Women’s College World Series.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.