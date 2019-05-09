Coach accused of raping Special Olympian, threatening him

READING, Pa. (AP) — A former coach for a county Special Olympics soccer team is going to trial on charges of raping a player with intellectual disabilities.

The Reading Eagle of Pennsylvania reports Michael Sheldon was ordered held without bail after a preliminary hearing Thursday.

He was charged in March with assaulting the 24-year-old man at Sheldon’s apartment July 15.

The victim told investigators that he rebuffed Sheldon’s advances and that Sheldon sexually assaulted him after he fell asleep.

Advertisement

Police say the 28-year-old Sheldon threatened to take away the victim’s Special Olympics involvement after the man reported the assault.

A spokeswoman with the Special Olympics of Berks County says Sheldon was suspended after he was charged.

A call seeking comment from Sheldon’s public defender wasn’t returned.

___

Information from: Reading Eagle, http://www.readingeagle.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.