TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through May 26, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UCLA
|47-8
|496
|1
|2. Vanderbilt
|49-10
|494
|2
|3. Stanford
|41-11
|491
|3
|4. Arkansas
|41-17
|487
|5
|5. Mississippi State
|46-13
|485
|6
|6. Georgia
|44-15
|483
|8
|7. Louisville
|43-15
|480
|7
|8. UC Santa Barbara
|45-9
|478
|4
|9. Oklahoma State
|36-18
|475
|13
|10. East Carolina
|43-15
|473
|9
|11. Georgia Tech
|41-17
|471
|11
|12. Oregon State
|36-18-1
|468
|10
|13. Texas Tech
|39-17
|467
|12
|14. North Carolina
|42-17
|464
|17
|15. N.C. State
|42-17
|462
|14
|16. Central Michigan
|46-12
|458
|18
|17. Baylor
|34-17
|455
|16
|18. Miami
|39-18
|452
|15
|19. LSU
|37-24
|449
|21
|20. Florida State
|36-21
|446
|19
|21. Arizona State
|37-17
|444
|20
|22. West Virginia
|37-20
|443
|24
|23. Fresno State
|38-14-1
|442
|25
|24. Indiana
|36-21
|440
|22
|25. Texas A&M
|37-21-1
|438
|23
|26. California
|32-18
|435
|27
|27. Creighton
|38-11
|432
|—
|28. Southern Miss.
|38-19
|430
|—
|29. Mississippi
|37-25
|428
|—
|30. Indiana State
|41-16
|425
|—
