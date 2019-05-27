Listen Live Sports

Collegiate Baseball Poll

May 27, 2019 1:27 pm
 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through May 26, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv
1. UCLA 47-8 496 1
2. Vanderbilt 49-10 494 2
3. Stanford 41-11 491 3
4. Arkansas 41-17 487 5
5. Mississippi State 46-13 485 6
6. Georgia 44-15 483 8
7. Louisville 43-15 480 7
8. UC Santa Barbara 45-9 478 4
9. Oklahoma State 36-18 475 13
10. East Carolina 43-15 473 9
11. Georgia Tech 41-17 471 11
12. Oregon State 36-18-1 468 10
13. Texas Tech 39-17 467 12
14. North Carolina 42-17 464 17
15. N.C. State 42-17 462 14
16. Central Michigan 46-12 458 18
17. Baylor 34-17 455 16
18. Miami 39-18 452 15
19. LSU 37-24 449 21
20. Florida State 36-21 446 19
21. Arizona State 37-17 444 20
22. West Virginia 37-20 443 24
23. Fresno State 38-14-1 442 25
24. Indiana 36-21 440 22
25. Texas A&M 37-21-1 438 23
26. California 32-18 435 27
27. Creighton 38-11 432
28. Southern Miss. 38-19 430
29. Mississippi 37-25 428
30. Indiana State 41-16 425

