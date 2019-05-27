TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through May 26, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv 1. UCLA 47-8 496 1 2. Vanderbilt 49-10 494 2 3. Stanford 41-11 491 3 4. Arkansas 41-17 487 5 5. Mississippi State 46-13 485 6 6. Georgia 44-15 483 8 7. Louisville 43-15 480 7 8. UC Santa Barbara 45-9 478 4 9. Oklahoma State 36-18 475 13 10. East Carolina 43-15 473 9 11. Georgia Tech 41-17 471 11 12. Oregon State 36-18-1 468 10 13. Texas Tech 39-17 467 12 14. North Carolina 42-17 464 17 15. N.C. State 42-17 462 14 16. Central Michigan 46-12 458 18 17. Baylor 34-17 455 16 18. Miami 39-18 452 15 19. LSU 37-24 449 21 20. Florida State 36-21 446 19 21. Arizona State 37-17 444 20 22. West Virginia 37-20 443 24 23. Fresno State 38-14-1 442 25 24. Indiana 36-21 440 22 25. Texas A&M 37-21-1 438 23 26. California 32-18 435 27 27. Creighton 38-11 432 — 28. Southern Miss. 38-19 430 — 29. Mississippi 37-25 428 — 30. Indiana State 41-16 425 —

