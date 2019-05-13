Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Cologne appoints Beierlorzer as coach for Bundesliga return

May 13, 2019 10:50 am
 
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Cologne has appointed Achim Beierlorzer as coach for its return to the Bundesliga.

Cologne, which won Germany’s second-division title despite a 5-3 loss to Beierlorzer-led Jahn Regensburg on Sunday, says the 51-year-old coach has signed a contract for two seasons through 2021.

Beierlorzer says “when the offer from Cologne to work in the Bundesliga arrived, I didn’t waste a second. Especially at such a big, traditional club with such fans. I’m massively looking forward to it.”

Beierlorzer, who took over Regensburg in 2017, will replace interim coach Andre Pawlak, who was appointed as a replacement for the fired Markus Anfang on April 27. Pawlak secured promotion in his first game in charge with a 4-0 win at Greuther.

___

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

